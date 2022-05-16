Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.57 Million

Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will report sales of $78.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.43 million and the highest is $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $317.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.47 million to $318.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $344.10 million to $348.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

