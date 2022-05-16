BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

