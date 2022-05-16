BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.71.
BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.
About BRP Group (Get Rating)
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
