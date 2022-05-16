Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $590.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $603.32 million and the lowest is $578.00 million. Bruker posted sales of $570.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of BRKR opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after acquiring an additional 296,455 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after acquiring an additional 854,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

