Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $60.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Bruker has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.99.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.50 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

