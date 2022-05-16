Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $60.21 on Monday. Bruker has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.99.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

