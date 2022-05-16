Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.66 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

