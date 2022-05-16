Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.08.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.
In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $79.66 on Monday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $72.71 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.
About Brunswick (Get Rating)
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
