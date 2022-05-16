Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in April

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,953,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 3,683,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49,534.0 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

