Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Up 34.5% in April

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,953,400 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 3,683,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49,534.0 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $3.52.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile (Get Rating)
