Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Declares $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Bunge has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bunge has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE BG opened at $109.58 on Monday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,666 shares of company stock worth $106,624,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Bunge by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

