Bunker Hill Mining Corp (CNSX:BNKR) Director Acquires $12,500.00 in Stock

Bunker Hill Mining Corp (CNSX:BNKR – Get Rating) Director Steven Wayne Parsons acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,371,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,918.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the mineral exploration and development activities. The company focuses on exploring zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 434 patented mining claims covering an area of 5773.825 acres located in Idaho.

