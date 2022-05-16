Bunker Hill Mining Corp (CNSX:BNKR) Director Acquires $12,500.00 in Stock

Bunker Hill Mining Corp (CNSX:BNKR – Get Rating) Director Steven Wayne Parsons acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,371,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,918.
Bunker Hill Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
