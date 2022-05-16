Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,958.33 ($36.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,625 ($32.36) to GBX 2,800 ($34.52) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.37) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,942 ($36.27) on Monday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,205.50 ($27.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,167.27 ($39.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,981.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,866.62. The company has a market cap of £9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.80 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $16.20. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, insider Richard Howes sold 13,004 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,049 ($37.59), for a total value of £396,491.96 ($488,832.40). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 4,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($38.34), for a total value of £153,696.20 ($189,491.06). Insiders have sold 29,669 shares of company stock valued at $89,062,408 in the last three months.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

