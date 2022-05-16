Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL opened at $172.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.68.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.