Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $223.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.28% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.15.
BURL opened at $172.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.68.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
