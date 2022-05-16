Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $242.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.75.
Burlington Stores stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.56 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $236.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,770,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the period.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
