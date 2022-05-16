Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $242.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $172.50 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.56 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a 200-day moving average of $236.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,770,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

