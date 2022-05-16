Cabaletta Bio’s (CABA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Shares of CABA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. 4,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,609. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 102.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio (Get Rating)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.