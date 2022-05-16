Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

