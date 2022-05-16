Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Callinex Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.70. 5,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,729. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Callinex Mines has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $3.90.
Callinex Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callinex Mines (CLLXF)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.