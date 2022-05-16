Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.64.

Cameco stock opened at C$28.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$19.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.00.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,258,797.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

