Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Canaan has a beta of 3.95, indicating that its stock price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.8% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 38.44% 86.99% 47.92% Tokyo Electron 19.86% 33.67% 24.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Canaan and Tokyo Electron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 1 0 0 2.00

Canaan currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canaan and Tokyo Electron’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $782.52 million 0.60 $313.89 million $1.70 1.75 Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 4.00 $2.28 billion N/A N/A

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Canaan.

Summary

Canaan beats Tokyo Electron on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Tokyo Electron (Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

