Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.05.

SPB stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.18. 253,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,218. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$10.80 and a 52-week high of C$16.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.53.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

