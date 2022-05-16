Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$104.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ONEXF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Onex from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $57.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.00. Onex has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

