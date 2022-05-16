Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$63.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank started coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.10.

OTCMKTS HDIUF traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

