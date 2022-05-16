Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$14.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of SUUIF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.30. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

