Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) Price Target to C$0.75

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAVBF stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.