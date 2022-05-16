Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPXGF stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.63. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

