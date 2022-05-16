Canaccord Genuity Group Trims GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Target Price to C$8.75

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTC TPRFF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,397. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.
