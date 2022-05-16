Canaccord Genuity Group Trims GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Target Price to C$8.75

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC TPRFF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,397. GCM Mining has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26.

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

