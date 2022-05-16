Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in April

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.0 days.
OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $37.30 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.
