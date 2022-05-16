Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in April

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,400 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 466,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 128.0 days.

OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $37.30 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.0957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDPYF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

