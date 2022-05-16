Canadian National Railway (CNR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR):

5/13/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$159.00 to C$162.00.

4/28/2022 – Canadian National Railway was given a new C$175.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$127.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a C$130.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$158.00 to C$156.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$187.00 to C$184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$169.00 to C$167.00.

4/27/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$172.00.

4/22/2022 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$175.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$180.00.

4/14/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00.

4/8/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$172.00 to C$168.00.

4/6/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00.

CNR stock traded up C$1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching C$144.45. 888,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.86. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director James E. O’connor purchased 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 33,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.40, for a total value of C$4,878,489.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,799,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,703,872,021.54. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,159 shares of company stock worth $104,536,012.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.