Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$225.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.29. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average of $143.19. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $126.64 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

