Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Increased to C$222.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$212.00 to C$222.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTC.A. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.91.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

TSE CTC.A opened at C$175.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$163.70 and a 1-year high of C$213.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$183.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$181.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.56.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.