Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$222.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$220.00 to C$222.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$226.91.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$175.64 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$163.70 and a 12 month high of C$213.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$183.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.49.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

