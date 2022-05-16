Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Brian P. Shkrobot Sells 1,500 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,868.51.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.61 on Monday, reaching C$39.75. 833,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. Canadian Utilities Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.86.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.33.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

