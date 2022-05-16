Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Brian P. Shkrobot Sells 1,500 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,868.51.
Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up C$0.61 on Monday, reaching C$39.75. 833,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27. Canadian Utilities Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$33.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.86.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
