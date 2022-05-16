Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBWBF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.