Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Lifted to “Buy” at National Bankshares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$44.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.86.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.22 on Monday, hitting C$32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,024. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$30.31 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.99.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$265.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,107.08. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at C$793,134.40. Insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $166,217 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

