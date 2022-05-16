Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.18. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

