Capital One Financial Comments on EVgo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EVgo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

