Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. Hovde Group downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 213,942 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 374,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Capital Southwest by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 84,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $22.67 on Monday. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $542.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.