Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up 0.15 on Monday, hitting 3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 271,642 shares.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

