Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded up 0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 3.58. 271,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

