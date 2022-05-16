Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded up 0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 3.58. 271,642 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.