Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded up 0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 3.58. 271,642 shares of the company were exchanged.
About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Copper (CSCCF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.