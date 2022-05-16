Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up 0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 271,642 shares.
About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capstone Copper (CSCCF)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.