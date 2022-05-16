Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded up 0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 271,642 shares.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

