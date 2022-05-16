Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.74% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.81.
Shares of TSE:CS traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.87. 776,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,319. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
