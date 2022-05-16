Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Head to Head Contrast

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiff Oncology and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiff Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Beam Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cardiff Oncology presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,094.03%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $122.50, indicating a potential upside of 245.56%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiff Oncology -9,447.37% -25.12% -23.77% Beam Therapeutics -395.37% -28.02% -17.21%

Volatility and Risk

Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiff Oncology and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiff Oncology $360,000.00 161.19 -$28.29 million ($0.82) -1.63 Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 48.05 -$370.64 million ($3.61) -9.82

Cardiff Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardiff Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Beam Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab. The company's TROV-053 is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2012. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.