Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Raised to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,083. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

