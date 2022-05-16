CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHHHF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CareRx from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Desjardins upped their price target on CareRx from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CHHHF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. CareRx has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

