CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CareRx from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday.

Get CareRx alerts:

CHHHF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 738. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. CareRx has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.55.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.