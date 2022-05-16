Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been given a €210.00 ($221.05) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €146.00 ($153.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

ETR:AFX traded up €5.95 ($6.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €116.65 ($122.79). 175,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of €104.75 ($110.26) and a 52-week high of €202.00 ($212.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €133.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.94.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

