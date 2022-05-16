Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €170.00 by UBS Group

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFX. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday. HSBC set a €146.00 ($153.68) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($226.32) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up €5.95 ($6.26) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €116.65 ($122.79). The company had a trading volume of 175,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €133.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €104.75 ($110.26) and a 12-month high of €202.00 ($212.63).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases; and systems and consumables for cataract, retinal, and refractive surgeries.

