Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,950,000 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 15th total of 17,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.04.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.31. 25,571,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,764,547. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 11.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 173.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 54.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.