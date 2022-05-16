Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $140.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.57.

Shares of CVNA opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $170.96. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

