Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Carvana from $277.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $38.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II purchased 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $16,267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,337,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Carvana by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 807,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,311,000 after buying an additional 207,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,052,000.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.