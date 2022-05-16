Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $121.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

Shares of CVNA opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.56. Carvana has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. Carvana’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,687,500 shares of company stock worth $295,619,250. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Carvana by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 3,261.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

